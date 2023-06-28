4 Teens Arrested After Police Find Guns, Drugs in Vehicle in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Four teenage boys were arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Greenfield after officers found drugs and guns in the vehicle, police say.

On Monday, Greenfield detectives were working proactive drug and firearms crime enforcement and stopped a vehicle in the area of State Street and New Road. During the traffic stop, police say probable cause was established and began to search the vehicle, a release said Wednesday.

During the search, detectives found two guns, ammunition, multiple THC vape cartridges, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were arrested. One 16-year-old and one 17-year-old were released to their guardians and face charges of illegal possession of marijuana.

The other two teens were taken and transported to an out-of-county juvenile detention facility. They both face charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and dealing marijuana.

In a news release, Greenfield Police Department Captian Schwamberger calls on parents in the community to know what their kids are doing and who they are with. If parents have guns in their household, please be responsible to keep them locked up and away from children at all times.

Police say since all four boys are juveniles, their names will not be released. Detectives were working Wednesday to determine where the drugs and guns came from.