Actress Kate Flannery Coming to Victory Field in Indianapolis

Published on June 28, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Indians will be hosting what’s called Victory Field Paper Company Night on July 8 when they play Memphis.

Actress Kate Flannery will be at the game that night for a meet-and-greet in the Center Field Plaza. Flannery played Meredith Palmer in “The Office.”

The game begins at 7:05 pm EST.

