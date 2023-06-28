Actress Kate Flannery Coming to Victory Field in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Indians will be hosting what’s called Victory Field Paper Company Night on July 8 when they play Memphis.
Actress Kate Flannery will be at the game that night for a meet-and-greet in the Center Field Plaza. Flannery played Meredith Palmer in “The Office.”
The game begins at 7:05 pm EST.
