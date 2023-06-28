How Aggressive Will Cincinnati Reds be at MLB Trade Deadline?

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best stories in baseball as the MLB season approaches the halfway point. Most people, fans included, did not expect to see them at the top of the NL Central in the month of June let alone rattling off twelve consecutive wins.

After losing their last three games entering Tuesday night’s game in Baltimore, the Reds trail the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central by half a game with 83 games remaining. The main reason why Cincinnati has gone on a losing streak is because of their pitching staff health.

Starting Pitchers:

Hunter Greene – 15-Day IL

Nick Lodolo – 60-Day IL

Ben Lively – 15-Day IL

Justin Dunn – 60-Day IL

Valdimir Gutierrez – 60-Day IL

Connor Overton – 60-Day IL

Relief Pitchers:

Tony Santillan – 60-Day IL

Tejay Antone – 60-Day IL

Derek Law – 15-Day IL

Reiver Sanmartin – 60-Day IL

With all those pitchers out for an extended period of time, the big question for the Reds is whether they will be buyers at the deadline for starting pitching. Graham Ashcraft is the only starting pitcher in the active rotation that was in the rotation on Opening Day. The Cincinnati Inquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith joined Jimmy Cook and James Boyd on the Fan Midday Show Tuesday afternoon to discuss the aggressiveness that GM Nick Krall could have at the trade deadline.

“Now the question is, do they want to go get the Marcus Stroman, Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, the top of the rotation guy and go all in? Or do they want to say what’s the best way to maximize an overall World Series timeline for them thinking to when all these players get to their prime? I think that would be the smarter approach.”

Other topics that Goldsmith discussed on the show is what the future of manager David Bell looks like in Cincinnati, how Elly De La Cruz is handling the spotlight, and how the contract negotiations between the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are going.

