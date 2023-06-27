There’s been plenty of talk about Pacers’ first-round pick Jarace Walker, but not much is known about their OTHER first-round pick, Belmont guard Ben Sheppard. The 6’6″ Sheppard is coming off an impressive four-year stay at Belmont, with his impact growing each and every year. From averaging 2.9 points per game his freshman year to 10.5 his sophomore year, 16.2 his junior and 18.8 in his senior year. Sheppard was named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference as a junior and first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference in his senior year.

His junior season was when he really emerged. Not only as our best defender but also led us in scoring. He was remarkable from start to finish. He carried our team. – Belmont head coach Casey Alexander on Ben Sheppard’s emergence

While the Bruins can fly under the radar nationally, his selection with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was no surprise to Belmont head coach Casey Alexander, who joined Kevin & Query on Tuesday morning. Alexander discussed why he knew Sheppard was going to be special the first day he saw him, what he does so effortlessly, his elevator pitch to NBA franchises during draft meetings and even mentioning Sheppard was told he was going to get selected by another NBA team if the Pacers hadn’t drafted him.

Alexander also discussed recruiting in the state of Indiana as well as his thoughts on conference foe Indiana State. For the full interview and to get more behind the scenes information on Ben Sheppard and what the Pacers are getting in a player, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

The post Belmont Head Coach Alexander Praises Pacers’ First-Round Pick Ben Sheppard appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Belmont Head Coach Alexander Praises Pacers’ First-Round Pick Ben Sheppard was originally published on 1075thefan.com