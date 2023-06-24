Article Goes Viral After Asking “Do You Really Need Deodorant?”

Just in time for the hot midwestern summer, CNN says you may not need to wear deodorant. Suns out, pits out and experts say it could be good to let them breatttthhhheee.

The CNN health article has gone viral after they posed the question: Do You Really Need Deodorant? According to their research, dermatologists say it’s typically not a medical necessity, but rather a decision based on culture.

“It’s not like flossing your teeth, where there’s data that you’re actually going to live longer if you floss your teeth regularly.”

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology in New York City says controlling B.O is more about what you eat. He explains sweat itself does not have an odor, it’s when mixed with bacteria on the skin it can cause a smell. Overall “Healthy skin and a healthy body should not have malodor.”

If you’re not ready to give up the antiperspirant completely, Zeichner suggests you apply at night to be more effective. “Since we make less sweat at night, they can more effectively form a plug within the sweat gland if you apply them before bed.”

But who really wants to risk it? Definitely not your family or friends. Maybe we can all try this deodorant-free thing during the winter months, while wearing very thick sweaters.

For now, let’s just simultaneously answer, YES we do really need deodorant.