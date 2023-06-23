Celebrate National Porridge Day in Indiana

STATEWIDE — Perhaps surprisingly, today is National Porridge Day, and many restaurants around the state are serving their versions of the dish.
Yes, you did read that correctly. June 23rd celebrates the breakfast/brunch classic, which has been a mealtime staple across cultures for centuries.
When you hear the word “porridge,” you might imagine a bland paste that does little to appease your taste buds. Thankfully, though, this is not always the case.
Continue reading to find some Hoosier restaurants that offer a unique twist on the nutritious meal, as well as some recipes you can try for yourself at home.
Milktooth – 534 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
Their Version: Cheddar Grits with Scallions
Click here for the menu.
Cafe Patachou – 225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
Their Version: Oatmeal
Click here for the menu.
Good Morning Mama’s Cafe – 1001 East 54th Street, Indianapolis
Their Versions: Oatmeal with Brown Sugar and Raisins, Cheesy Grits
Click here for the menu.
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar – 320 South Alabama Street, Indianapolis
Their Versions: Tupelo Shrimp & Grits, Heirloom Grits with Goat Cheese
Click here for the menu.
Le Peep – 200 South Rangeline Road, Carmel
Their Version: Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit
Click here for the menu.
Rad’s – 4733 East 126th Street, Carmel
Their Version: Steel Cut Oatmeal
Click here for the menu.
Rosie’s Place – 10 South Main Street, Zionsville
Their Version: Oatmeal
Click here for the menu.
The Early Bird Eatery – 117 East Wayne Street, South Bend
Their Version: Shrimp & Grits
Click here for the menu.
Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin – 2301 West Franklin Street, Evansville
Their Version: Hearty Oats
Click here for the menu.
The Uptown Cafe – 102 East Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington
Their Versions: Cheddar Jalapeno Grits, Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal
Click here for the menu.
Not striking your fancy? Consider making some of these recipes at home.
