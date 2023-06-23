Celebrate National Porridge Day in Indiana

STATEWIDE — Perhaps surprisingly, today is National Porridge Day, and many restaurants around the state are serving their versions of the dish.

Yes, you did read that correctly. June 23rd celebrates the breakfast/brunch classic, which has been a mealtime staple across cultures for centuries.

When you hear the word “porridge,” you might imagine a bland paste that does little to appease your taste buds. Thankfully, though, this is not always the case.

Continue reading to find some Hoosier restaurants that offer a unique twist on the nutritious meal, as well as some recipes you can try for yourself at home.

Milktooth – 534 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Their Version: Cheddar Grits with Scallions

Cafe Patachou – 225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Their Version: Oatmeal

Good Morning Mama’s Cafe – 1001 East 54th Street, Indianapolis

Their Versions: Oatmeal with Brown Sugar and Raisins, Cheesy Grits

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar – 320 South Alabama Street, Indianapolis

Their Versions: Tupelo Shrimp & Grits, Heirloom Grits with Goat Cheese

Le Peep – 200 South Rangeline Road, Carmel

Their Version: Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

Rad’s – 4733 East 126th Street, Carmel

Their Version: Steel Cut Oatmeal

Rosie’s Place – 10 South Main Street, Zionsville

Their Version: Oatmeal

The Early Bird Eatery – 117 East Wayne Street, South Bend

Their Version: Shrimp & Grits

Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin – 2301 West Franklin Street, Evansville

Their Version: Hearty Oats

The Uptown Cafe – 102 East Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington

Their Versions: Cheddar Jalapeno Grits, Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal

Not striking your fancy? Consider making some of these recipes at home.

Nordic Breakfast Porridge

Whole-Grain Breakfast Porridge

Bulgur Maple Porridge

Traditional Scottish Porridge