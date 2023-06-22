Mike Pence’s Path to the White House

Former Vice President Mike Pence took time out of his busy schedule to join ‘Tony Katz and the Morning News’ for an interview.

Katz wasted no time and got right to the biggest question facing any campaign. “What is the path to the White House for Mike Pence in 2024?”

It is a crowded field with candidates that could pull voters away from Pence’s base. Tim Scott appeals to the evangelical voters, Donald Trump has his followers, people seem to love Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and so on.

Pence had a long-winded response. He listed everything he has done in politics, he mentioned how blessed he is, and he ended up never answering the question.

But he said something interesting while he was listing his Résumé. He talked about his experience. Katz then quickly pointed out that if someone was to vote for experience, then why would they not vote for Trump? He has been president before.

That question led to the good stuff. Pence went on to explain what separates him not only from Trump, but also from all of the other candidates. He spoke on multiple topics from abortion to Ukraine and more.

Those comments led to follow up questions on those topics. It was a great interview with former Vice President Pence. To listen to the whole interview, click the link below.