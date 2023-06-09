According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe

Do you remember the document that the FBI refused to let the House Oversight Committee look at? It holds evidence against Joe Biden.

The evidence supports the idea that President Biden took a bribe. An executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings paid then-Vice President Joe Biden $5 million as part of a bribery scheme, according to the FBI document. They also paid Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden was a member of the Burisma board.

The document is dated June 30, 2020, and is based on an FBI interview with a “highly credible” confidential source. The form does not indicate that the information is true, but the informant is one of the higher- paid informants and has worked with the agency since 2010.

In the document, it is reported that Burisma had to pay the Bidens because they were under investigation by a Ukranian prosecutor. They wanted to enter the American market and knew it would be hard to do so while under investigation.

“Five million dollars for one Biden, $5 million for the other,” the Burisma executive told the FBI source. This could have been a payment to get the Bidens to take of some issues. Issues like the probe by the Ukrainian prosecutor.

