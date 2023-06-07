Listen Live
Marion Police Officer Fired for Racist Facebook Posts

Published on June 7, 2023

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer from the Marion Police Department was fired after making alleged racist posts on Facebook.

On Monday, the Marion chief of police was notified of some recent Facebook posts from Officer Chaz Foy’s personal account that raised concern.

After reviewing the alleged racist post, police stated in a release that “the posts are not in keeping standards of the Marion Police Department.”

Chief of Police Angela Haley said, “I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it.”

Foy had recently completed his necessary training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was sworn in on Monday at the City Hall Council Chambers.

Officer Foy was officially terminated on Wednesday by the Marion Police Department.

