How Prevalent Is NFL’s Gambling Issue?

The Indianapolis Colts were thrust into the news for gambling issues earlier this week, when it was revealed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was facing a league investigation related to him placing bets on NFL games, some of which included the Colts.

Rodgers is just the latest in an ever-growing list of NFL players who have been busted for breaking the league’s gambling policy. In April, the league suspended 5 players, including several from the Detroit Lions. Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley also just returned from a year-long suspension from infractions that occurred while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

By all accounts, Rodgers may not be the last person to face discipline before the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off in September. It raises the question of just how deep this issue goes, and who else we might see face consequences.

As more and more players find themselves on the wrong side of the rules, the NFL may need to do something to address the issue beyond punishing players who broke those rules. Rookies entering the NFL are educated on proper conduct, which most certainly would include the rules on gambling on NFL games. Players are allowed to gamble on other sports, but for obvious reasons, they are not allowed to place bets on NFL games. It seems however that these educational efforts are failing.

Yes, the NFL has multiple partnerships with gambling companies, and features lots of advertisements for those companies in its broadcasts. However, there is no reality where the league would allow players to bet on NFL games. There are already cries of officials fixing games during the season when a bad call is made; to introduce that level of conflict of interest would be a disaster. Perhaps the league needs to revamp the way it educates its players, perhaps not. Either way, this is a growing issue for the NFL, one that more than likely won’t be going away anytime soon.

