Two People Hurt In Crash On South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured, one is critical after a crash on the south side.
It happened at East Street and Southport Road just before 6 a.m., according to Indianapolis Metro Police.
Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit a vehicle in the northbound lanes, IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook said in a release.
The intersection is expected to be closed for some time.
Anyone traveling through the area should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
