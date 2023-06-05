Two People Hurt In Crash On South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured, one is critical after a crash on the south side.

It happened at East Street and Southport Road just before 6 a.m., according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit a vehicle in the northbound lanes, IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook said in a release.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time.

Anyone traveling through the area should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.