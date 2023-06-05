Indy City-County Council To Consider Mayor’s Gun Law Overhaul Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a framework last month to overhaul gun laws in Marion County.

Proposal 156, as it’s known, would raise the legal age to buy a gun in Marion County from 18 to 21. It would also ban the sale of what the mayor calls “assault weapons” in the county. Finally, it would do away with permitless carry and concealed carry laws within the county’s borders.

The proposal will be considered before the Indianapolis City-County Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee tonight. The measure is not likely to be voted on as it will only be the first reading, but there is expected to be stiff partisanship among the councils’ Democrat and Republican councilors.

Legal experts, such as prominent gun rights attorney Guy Relford, have said that if the proposal gains any traction it is sure to face some stiff legal challenges.

In the last few years, the state legislature has passed permitless carry laws allowing Hoosiers to carry a gun without a license anywhere in Indiana.

The goal of the proposal, according to Hogsett, is to try and cut down on the number of fatal shootings in Marion County.