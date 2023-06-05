Boone County Councilwoman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–A Boone County Councilwoman died Sunday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home of Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite on “a report of a possible drowning.” She was found unresponsive in her swimming pool.

Police say they tried to save her, but could not. She died at a hospital.

They don’t suspect foul play. The incident is still under investigation.