Boone County Councilwoman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–A Boone County Councilwoman died Sunday.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home of Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite on “a report of a possible drowning.” She was found unresponsive in her swimming pool.
Police say they tried to save her, but could not. She died at a hospital.
They don’t suspect foul play. The incident is still under investigation.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500
-
Whiteland Student's Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused
-
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Ferrucci: Green-White-Checker Rule Might Be Dangerous At Indy