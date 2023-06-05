Listen Live
Local News

Boone County Councilwoman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boone County Council Vice President

Source: WISH-TV

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–A Boone County Councilwoman died Sunday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the home of Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite on “a report of a possible drowning.” She was found unresponsive in her swimming pool.

Police say they tried to save her, but could not. She died at a hospital.

They don’t suspect foul play. The incident is still under investigation.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close