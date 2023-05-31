Indy Woman Accused of Stealing Nursing License & Making $55,000 Illegally

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman from Indianapolis has been charged with stealing a nursing license and working illegally, all while getting Social Security benefits.

Rochelle Perry, 49, is accused of stealing a nursing license and working for nursing homes and a few other assisted living facilities from February 2020 to March of 2022 – all while receiving 55-thousand-dollars in Social Security benefits under her real Social Security number.

Court documents from the United State Department of Justice say Perry submitted two Work Activity Reports to Social Security, under penalty of perjury, saying she had not received any income since 2019.

However, Perry submitted five job applications and worked for at least a year in total.

Rochelle Perry faces five counts of Social Security number fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of Social Security disability benefits fraud.

If Perry is convicted on all counts, she faces five years in federal prison.