Indy 500 Midday Show Pit Stop: Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood

This week on The Fan Midday Show we’ll be talking with a number of drivers preparing for Sunday’s 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show featured two different driver perspectives; years of experience vs second time starter hungry to make an impact.

First we spoke with Indy’s own and Butler’s finest Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing who will make his 20th Indy 500 start this weekend.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

During our conversation Ed talked with us on:

how life has put things in perspective as he continues to chase his dream of winning the 500

if he ever thought as a child he could own his own IndyCar team

what he’s learned the most in throughout his career

where he can best attack on Sunday to finally capture the Borg-Warner Trophy

the difference in his day to day work as a driver and as an owner

Then, we caught up with Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport who is preparing to make his second ever start in the greatest spectacle in racing.

Kyle sits in P14 and is heading back out #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/ubGaZDfvcN — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) May 20, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Over the course of our chat Kyle discussed:

the differences driving for Andretti Autosport compared to driving with AJ Foyt Racing last year

how important earning his first career win was last month in the Grand Prix of Long Beach

what he likes most about his car

what he learned in his Indy 500 debut last year that will most help him on Sunday

why people should pick him to win the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Listen to our conversations with both Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Indy 500 Midday Show Pit Stop: Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Indy 500 Midday Show Pit Stop: Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood was originally published on 1075thefan.com