Listen Live
Sports News

Fan Favorite Santino Ferrucci Is Ready To Win The Big One At The 500

Published on May 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

It’s an understatement to say we like Santino Ferrucci on our show.  He’s one of our favorite guest regardless of sport thanks to his quick wit, personality and always being game to talk.  If we could throw a Kevin & Query sticker on his car we would, though it would ruin a gorgeous paint scheme.

Ferrucci joined us earlier this week to discuss running in Row 2, why he absolutely hates qualifying, taking calculated risks and his relationship with A.J. Foyt.  It was once again a fascinating look at the man being the wheel of the 14 Chevy.

For the full interview, click in the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

The post Fan Favorite Santino Ferrucci Is Ready To Win The Big One At The 500 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Fan Favorite Santino Ferrucci Is Ready To Win The Big One At The 500  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close