Prince Harry, Meghan Involved In Paparazzi Chase

Published on May 17, 2023

Megan Markle receives Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award in New York

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

NEW YORK— Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were chased by paparazzi for over two hours Tuesday in New York City, according to police.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The couple were in New York City for an awards ceremony.

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died after a car crash in 1997 that happened while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.

