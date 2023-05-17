Prince Harry, Meghan Involved In Paparazzi Chase

NEW YORK— Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were chased by paparazzi for over two hours Tuesday in New York City, according to police.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The couple were in New York City for an awards ceremony.

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died after a car crash in 1997 that happened while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.