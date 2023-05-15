Hoosiers are looking to remodel this room more than any other

Bathroom renovations are the most sought-after type of home remodel among Americans. The study done by Contractor Growth Network analyzed search terms related to home renovations, remodels, extensions, and contractors across all 50 states. The study identified the areas of the home that residents were most interested in remodeling.

How much does the average bathroom renovation cost?

Bathrooms emerged as the clear winner. All states show a higher search volume for bathroom remodels compared to any other area. The average cost of a bathroom remodel currently stands at $11,365, although the final price varies depending on the size of the bathroom.

Following closely behind, kitchen renovations and remodels ranked as the second most popular type of home renovation in the United States. Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Connecticut are the states where kitchen remodels appear to be most popular. However, kitchen remodels are not the most popular in Indiana…

Basement remodels took third place in the rankings. Lastly, shower remodels and renovations, including the incorporation of wet rooms, claimed the fourth spot as a popular home improvement project.

What room do Hoosiers want to redo the most?

Overall, the study found that in Indiana, Hoosiers are most interested in bathroom renovations. This is followed by kitchen, basement and shower remodels.

A spokesperson from Contractor Growth Network stated, “Adding a renovation to your home can be a big decision, one that takes time and a lot of research. These findings offer a fascinating insight into the states interested in taking these steps as well as which parts of the home are the biggest priority when it comes to making those big decisions.”

The most popular aspects of the home to renovate in each state:

State 1 2 3 4 5 Alabama bathroom kitchen shower mobile home bath Alaska bathroom kitchen basement laundry room shower Arizona bathroom kitchen shower rv bath Arkansas bathroom kitchen shower bath camper California bathroom kitchen shower fireplace garage Colorado bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Connecticut bathroom kitchen basement bath shower Delaware bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Florida bathroom kitchen shower bath rv Georgia bathroom kitchen shower basement bath Hawaii bathroom kitchen shower bath basement Idaho bathroom kitchen rv basement shower Illinois bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Indiana bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Iowa bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Kansas bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Kentucky bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Louisiana bathroom kitchen shower mobile home bath Maine bathroom kitchen basement rv camper Maryland bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Massachusetts bathroom kitchen basement bath shower Michigan bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Minnesota bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Mississippi bathroom kitchen mobile home shower basement Missouri bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Montana bathroom kitchen basement camper shower Nebraska bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Nevada bathroom kitchen shower bath rv New Hampshire bathroom kitchen basement bath shower New Jersey bathroom kitchen basement bath deck New Mexico bathroom kitchen shower rv bath New York bathroom kitchen basement bath shower North Carolina bathroom kitchen shower bath basement North Dakota bathroom kitchen basement camper garage Ohio bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Oklahoma bathroom kitchen shower bath rv Oregon bathroom kitchen shower rv bath Pennsylvania bathroom kitchen basement bath shower Rhode Island bathroom kitchen basement bath shower South Carolina bathroom kitchen shower bath mobile home South Dakota bathroom kitchen basement laundry room camper Tennessee bathroom kitchen shower bath basement Texas bathroom kitchen shower rv fireplace Utah bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Vermont bathroom kitchen basement camper attic Virginia bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Washington bathroom kitchen shower rv bath West Virginia bathroom kitchen basement camper shower Wisconsin bathroom kitchen basement shower bath Wyoming bathroom kitchen basement camper shower