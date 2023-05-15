Listen Live
The Side Piece

Hoosiers are looking to remodel this room more than any other

Published on May 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

adult man works on his laptop from home holds cup of coffee

Source: Jaime Grajales Benjumea / Getty

Bathroom renovations are the most sought-after type of home remodel among Americans. The study done by Contractor Growth Network analyzed search terms related to home renovations, remodels, extensions, and contractors across all 50 states. The study identified the areas of the home that residents were most interested in remodeling.

Bathroom

Source: Ray Slone / Getty

How much does the average bathroom renovation cost?

Bathrooms emerged as the clear winner. All states show a higher search volume for bathroom remodels compared to any other area. The average cost of a bathroom remodel currently stands at $11,365, although the final price varies depending on the size of the bathroom.

Following closely behind, kitchen renovations and remodels ranked as the second most popular type of home renovation in the United States. Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Connecticut are the states where kitchen remodels appear to be most popular. However, kitchen remodels are not the most popular in Indiana…

Interior design of a modern contemporary kitchen with modern dining table

Source: BongkarnThanyakij / Getty

Basement remodels took third place in the rankings. Lastly, shower remodels and renovations, including the incorporation of wet rooms, claimed the fourth spot as a popular home improvement project.

What room do Hoosiers want to redo the most?

Overall, the study found that in Indiana, Hoosiers are most interested in bathroom renovations. This is followed by kitchen, basement and shower remodels.

Sink

Source: Ray Slone / Getty

 

A spokesperson from Contractor Growth Network stated, “Adding a renovation to your home can be a big decision, one that takes time and a lot of research. These findings offer a fascinating insight into the states interested in taking these steps as well as which parts of the home are the biggest priority when it comes to making those big decisions.”

Close-up image of copy space on a modern white kitchen countertop with sink

Source: BongkarnThanyakij / Getty

The most popular aspects of the home to renovate in each state:

 

State 1 2 3 4 5
Alabama bathroom kitchen shower mobile home bath
Alaska bathroom kitchen basement laundry room shower
Arizona bathroom kitchen shower rv bath
Arkansas bathroom kitchen shower bath camper
California bathroom kitchen shower fireplace garage
Colorado bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Connecticut bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
Delaware bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Florida bathroom kitchen shower bath rv
Georgia bathroom kitchen shower basement bath
Hawaii bathroom kitchen shower bath basement
Idaho bathroom kitchen rv basement shower
Illinois bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Indiana bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Iowa bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Kansas bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Kentucky bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Louisiana bathroom kitchen shower mobile home bath
Maine bathroom kitchen basement rv camper
Maryland bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Massachusetts bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
Michigan bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Minnesota bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Mississippi bathroom kitchen mobile home shower basement
Missouri bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Montana bathroom kitchen basement camper shower
Nebraska bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Nevada bathroom kitchen shower bath rv
New Hampshire bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
New Jersey bathroom kitchen basement bath deck
New Mexico bathroom kitchen shower rv bath
New York bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
North Carolina bathroom kitchen shower bath basement
North Dakota bathroom kitchen basement camper garage
Ohio bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Oklahoma bathroom kitchen shower bath rv
Oregon bathroom kitchen shower rv bath
Pennsylvania bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
Rhode Island bathroom kitchen basement bath shower
South Carolina bathroom kitchen shower bath mobile home
South Dakota bathroom kitchen basement laundry room camper
Tennessee bathroom kitchen shower bath basement
Texas bathroom kitchen shower rv fireplace
Utah bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Vermont bathroom kitchen basement camper attic
Virginia bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Washington bathroom kitchen shower rv bath
West Virginia bathroom kitchen basement camper shower
Wisconsin bathroom kitchen basement shower bath
Wyoming bathroom kitchen basement camper shower

 

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close