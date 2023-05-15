Hoosiers are looking to remodel this room more than any other

Bathroom renovations are the most sought-after type of home remodel among Americans. The study done by Contractor Growth Network analyzed search terms related to home renovations, remodels, extensions, and contractors across all 50 states. The study identified the areas of the home that residents were most interested in remodeling.
How much does the average bathroom renovation cost?
Bathrooms emerged as the clear winner. All states show a higher search volume for bathroom remodels compared to any other area. The average cost of a bathroom remodel currently stands at $11,365, although the final price varies depending on the size of the bathroom.
Following closely behind, kitchen renovations and remodels ranked as the second most popular type of home renovation in the United States. Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Connecticut are the states where kitchen remodels appear to be most popular. However, kitchen remodels are not the most popular in Indiana…
Basement remodels took third place in the rankings. Lastly, shower remodels and renovations, including the incorporation of wet rooms, claimed the fourth spot as a popular home improvement project.
What room do Hoosiers want to redo the most?
Overall, the study found that in Indiana, Hoosiers are most interested in bathroom renovations. This is followed by kitchen, basement and shower remodels.
A spokesperson from Contractor Growth Network stated, “Adding a renovation to your home can be a big decision, one that takes time and a lot of research. These findings offer a fascinating insight into the states interested in taking these steps as well as which parts of the home are the biggest priority when it comes to making those big decisions.”
The most popular aspects of the home to renovate in each state:
|State
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Alabama
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|mobile home
|bath
|Alaska
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|laundry room
|shower
|Arizona
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|rv
|bath
|Arkansas
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|camper
|California
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|fireplace
|garage
|Colorado
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Connecticut
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|Delaware
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Florida
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|rv
|Georgia
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|basement
|bath
|Hawaii
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|basement
|Idaho
|bathroom
|kitchen
|rv
|basement
|shower
|Illinois
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Indiana
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Iowa
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Kansas
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Kentucky
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Louisiana
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|mobile home
|bath
|Maine
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|rv
|camper
|Maryland
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Massachusetts
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|Michigan
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Minnesota
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Mississippi
|bathroom
|kitchen
|mobile home
|shower
|basement
|Missouri
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Montana
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|camper
|shower
|Nebraska
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Nevada
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|rv
|New Hampshire
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|New Jersey
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|deck
|New Mexico
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|rv
|bath
|New York
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|North Carolina
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|basement
|North Dakota
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|camper
|garage
|Ohio
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Oklahoma
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|rv
|Oregon
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|rv
|bath
|Pennsylvania
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|Rhode Island
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|bath
|shower
|South Carolina
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|mobile home
|South Dakota
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|laundry room
|camper
|Tennessee
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|bath
|basement
|Texas
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|rv
|fireplace
|Utah
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Vermont
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|camper
|attic
|Virginia
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Washington
|bathroom
|kitchen
|shower
|rv
|bath
|West Virginia
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|camper
|shower
|Wisconsin
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|shower
|bath
|Wyoming
|bathroom
|kitchen
|basement
|camper
|shower
-
Big Changes In Gate, Security Procedures At This Year's Indy 500
-
Fundraiser to Help Family of 9-Year-Old Boy Hit by Car
-
5th Circuit Court's Controversial Ruling in favor of 2nd Amendment Protections
-
People Love to Crap on Indiana
-
Colts Owner Issues Warning About Teams Contacting Andrew Luck
-
Marion Co. Deputy Tamieka White Remembered
-
John Stehr Wins Republican Nomination for Zionsville Mayor, Plus A Look at Other Races
-
Kendall And Casey