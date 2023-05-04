Indianapolis Meth Dealer Sentenced to Nearly Six Years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A methamphetamine dealer from Indianapolis has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison, according to the US Department of Justice. Sierra Goode, 33, was sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine, while Cody Stonehouse, 32, was given 60 months after pleading guilty in the same case.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) observed Stonehouse selling 40 grams of methamphetamine to someone on October 9, 2020, and saw him make a similar exchange in December. Stonehouse was arrested in possession of methamphetamine, and investigators said that Goode supplied the drugs to him.

During a later traffic stop, police detained Goode and found a digital scale and $1,950 in her vehicle. Goode admitted to supplying Stonehouse with drugs, and investigators believe that Stonehouse had given her the money in exchange for three ounces of methamphetamine.

The DEA and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case, and upon release from federal prison, Goode will be on supervised probation for three years, while Stonehouse will be on supervised probation for two years. Stonehouse was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.