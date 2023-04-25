Indianapolis Public Library May Have New CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees officially selected a CEO Monday.

Gregory A. Hill, Sr. had been serving as the interim CEO of the library, but the Board of Trustees has decided that he should fill the role permanently. The only major task that remains in his hiring is a contract negotiation.

Former CEO Jackie Nytes left the library in August of 2021, and the search for her replacement has been a difficult one.

Nichelle Hayes acted as the interim CEO for a few months, and many advocated for Hayes to land the position. However, the Board instead offered the full-time gig to Gabriel Morley, who ultimately decided against the job.

Hill served in the U.S. military and has multiple college degrees, including two in library science and strategic management.