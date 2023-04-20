Six People Shot, Three Killed in Indianapolis From Wednesday Night to Thursday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS–Six people were shot in Indianapolis in less than 12 hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Three of them are dead.

The most recent shooting was at Breen Drive and N. Brentwood Ave, near 38th and Post Road just before 7 a.m. Shortly after that, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said the person who died in that shooting was a teenage boy. He died shortly after he was rushed to a hospital by emergency responders.

“To see the life of a young one snatched and taken away senselessly is a tragedy. He didn’t deserve that,” said Samone Burris, public information officer with IMPD.

Nearly two hours earlier, a man was found shot and killed on Dexter Street near 21st Street, which is on Indy’s near northwest side.

On Wednesday night before nine, there was a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened at an apartment complex on Beckwith Drive. That’s near the intersection of 25th street and Keystone Avenue. A man was found shot in the parking lot, rushed to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Several other shootings happened between 8:30 and 11 pm Wednesday. The victims are expected to survive in all of those shootings.

So far, no suspects have been found in any of these incidents. If you have any information, you should call IMPD or Crimestoppers.