Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Swalwell’s ‘Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t one for holding back and Wednesday’s House Homeland Security Committee hearing was no exception. MTG slipped in a quick jab at Rep. Eric Swalwell during the meeting reminding everyone of his rumored sexual past.

Swalwell had just wrapped up a presentation where he accused Greene of an “anti-police rhetoric.” He showed the committee a tweet she wrote promoting Defund the FBI. Well, Greene (R-GA) was quick to respond after Swalwell’s comments, “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy — and everyone knows it.”

Greene was referring to Swallwell’s alleged (wink, wink) romantic relationship with suspected Chinese agent, Fang Fang. The relationship was first exposed by Axios in 2020. Swalwell was recently booted from the intelligence committee in part due to the relationship.

Immediately following MGT’s remark, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) demanded Greene’s comment be removed from the records claiming her words where “engaging in personalities.” After several minutes, the committee chairman denied the request.

Greene was silenced later in the hearing after attacking DOH Mayorkas, calling him a “liar.”