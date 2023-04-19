NWS: Warm Weather, Fire Risk, and Rain Expected for Thursday

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will be near 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday across Indiana. High wind gusts and rain are also supposed to be a factor.

“For Thursday, it’s going to be pretty dry ahead of the rain. So there’s going to be a little bit of an enhanced fire danger. We want to discourage people from doing any burning on Thursday,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

White thinks rain and storms will move in Thursday night.

“Most of the rain will fall late Thursday night. It’s going to vary across the state. Areas south of Indianapolis are going to see anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Areas to the north will get anywhere from a half inch to an inch,” said White.

White believes there will be some lingering storms into Friday, but severe weather is low.

“Then we’re going to be pretty chilly this weekend and next week. We will start to get a little warmer once we get into the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe. Those first few days we’re going to be dealing with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s,” said White.

White says you’ll also see an increase in humidity Thursday.