Suspicious Beeping Sound at Elementary School Was Discarded Diabetic Medical Device

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad arrived on the scene at approximately 8:30 am

to investigate. The investigation concluded that the beeping sound was a discarded diabetic medical device that was still beeping upon retrieval. Boone Meadow Elementary School was cleared for safety and there is no threat to the community or school.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that Boone Meadow Elementary has been evacuated.

The school – which teaches Pre-K through 4th Grade – was evacuated because of a “suspicious object” that was beeping in a trash can in front of the school. Classes for elementary students are supposed to start at 8 a.m.

Students are being taken to Zionsville West Middle School while specialists look into the noisemaker.

Boone Meadow is part of Zionsville Community Schools in Boone County. It is located at 5555 South Main Street in Whitestown.

This article will be updated as more information gets released.