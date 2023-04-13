IMPD: Man Killed at Gas Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police officers are investigating a Wednesday night homicide.
Officers were called to a gas station on East Washington Street around 9 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office should provide more information about the man in the near future.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Contact:
Detective Christopher Higgins
Phone: 317-327-3475
Email: Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov
