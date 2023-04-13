Listen Live
IMPD: Man Killed at Gas Station

Published on April 13, 2023

IMPD

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police officers are investigating a Wednesday night homicide.

Officers were called to a gas station on East Washington Street around 9 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot.  He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office should provide more information about the man in the near future.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Contact:

Detective Christopher Higgins

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

