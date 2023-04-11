Listen Live
WATCH: Louisville Mass Shooting Police Body Cam Footage Released

Published on April 11, 2023

LMPD Body Cam Footage

Source: Louisville Metro Police Department / Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Body cam footage from the Louisville bank mass shooting Monday has been released.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived at the Old National Bank around 8:40 a.m., minutes after the shooter, identified as Connor Sturgeon, entered the building and started shooting.

Officers Nickolas Wilt and Corey Galloway quickly get out of the patrol car, load up their guns, and head towards the building. That’s when Officer Wilt’s body cam footage goes dark – he was shot in the head. Police believe Sturgeon set up an ambush position for any officers that came to stop him.

Officer Galloway quickly returns fire and takes cover behind a stone wall and bush. Galloway and Sturgeon exchange a few shots before Sturgeon is eventually hit and killed.

Sturgeon is said to be from Floyd County, Indiana, having attended Floyd Center High School in Floyds Knobs. Investigators say he was an employee at the bank and was to be fired. He legally purchased the rifle used in the shooting.

In total, five people were killed and several more hurt, including Officer Wilt, who’s still recovering at a hospital.

