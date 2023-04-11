Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place

RICHMOND, Ind. — A massive cloud of thick, black smoke is pouring out of an industrial site in Richmond.

The fire is at a plastics collection and recycling center at 358 NW F Street. An evacuation order is in place for the immediate area within a half-mile.

Wayne County Emergency Management Director Matthew Cain says the area northwest of that evacuation zone should shelter in place, shut doors and windows, and shut off HVAC units to prevent any smoke from entering homes.

The official alert from the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency:

There is a large industrial fire at 358 NW F St in Richmond, Indiana. Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place. To shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside until advised further.

