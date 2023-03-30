Listen Live
New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Former President Trump

Published on March 30, 2023

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide.

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(New York, NY) — According to several reports, a New York Grand Jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in paying “hush money” to an adult film actress.

Trump called it “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” adding that he believes this “witch-hunt will backfire massively on President Biden.” The indictment is reportedly under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and will likely be announced in the coming days. At that time, Trump will be expected to surrender and enter a plea.

Lawyers for former President Trump say their client will “vigorously fight” the jury’s vote. In a statement to NBC News, they said the former President did not commit a crime. The attorneys added that they’ll fight what they call “this political prosecution” in court.

This will be the first time a former President has faced criminal charges. Trump is also being investigated in Georgia on charges that he attempted to reverse election results in that state.

