Two People Injured in Shooting Not Far From State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were injured in a shooting that happened not far from the Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were called just after midnight to a home on Broadway Street. That is near 42nd Street and College Avenue on the north side, which is about a mile away from the Fairgrounds.

They found both a man and woman shot there. The man is in critical condition at a hospital. Police believe the woman is in stable condition. Investigators think both the man and woman were targeted by someone who fired shots into the home from an alley outside.

“We are asking for anybody who has cameras, anybody who saw anything around midnight to look at those cameras. If you see anything suspicious, anything that stands out, please contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at (317) 327-3475. Or they can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

Several people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police records show IMPD has responded to the address of the shooting more than 10 times in the past several years. The most recent instance was for theft nearly a year ago.