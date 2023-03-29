Cap the Cigar Tax

If you have listened to Tony Katz in any way, shape or form you probably have learned that he loves cigars.
The state of Indiana raised the taxes on cigars to 24% a stick. That is outrageously high, especially for a nice cigar.
Since Tony does not like this new tax, he is being a responsible citizen and doing something about it.
If you scan the QR code on the flyer above, it will take you to a petition. Sign it!! Capping the tax at 50 cents will be good for businesses and consumers.
