Federal Judge Rules Mike Pence Must Testify In Special Counsel Investigation

WASHINGTON--A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury on conversations he had with former President Trump leading up to the January 6th Capitol Riot.

The judge, however, said Pence can still decline answering questions related to his own actions on January 6th while serving as President of the Senate for certification of the 2020 presidential election. Pence can still appeal the ruling.

Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Pence as part of the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the election.