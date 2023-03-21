United Nations Calls for Mass Fossil Fuels Shutdown

The United Nations released a new climate change report on Monday, now they are freaking out, and the people have to suffer for it.

After releasing the report, the United Nations doubled down on the risks of global warming.

They have called for a mass fossil fuel shutdown. The only issue with that is the fact that the world runs on fossil fuels.

Oil, coal, and natural gas account for 70% of the energy produced around the globe. Those three resources also account for the way that we generate electricity, which acocunts for 17% of the energy produced around the world.

If we cut the use of fossil fuels how are people around the world going to create energy?

Solar and wind generated energy are not advanced or available enough to substitute the use of fossil fuels.