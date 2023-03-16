Listen Live
K-9 Officer to Wear New Vest

Published on March 16, 2023

K-9 Officer Jett

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — You may soon see a K-9 officer sporting some new gear.

A non-profit is donating a special vest to K-9 Jett, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.  This vest will guard against bullet and stab wounds.

The fluffy officer should see his new getup in 8-10 weeks.  On its side will be a message, saying, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Jett is just one of nearly 5,000 dogs to have been selected for a vest by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.  Each vest is worth about $1,800.

Sergeant Matt Ames – a Public Information Officer with Indiana State Police – says Jett could wear the vest as he assists human officers in finding illegal substances, tracking people down, clearing buildings, and more.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit that uses donations to help protect dogs in law enforcement around the country.  If you would like to support its efforts, donate here.

