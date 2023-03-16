K-9 Officer to Wear New Vest

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — You may soon see a K-9 officer sporting some new gear.
A non-profit is donating a special vest to K-9 Jett, Indiana State Police announced Thursday. This vest will guard against bullet and stab wounds.
The fluffy officer should see his new getup in 8-10 weeks. On its side will be a message, saying, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
Jett is just one of nearly 5,000 dogs to have been selected for a vest by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Each vest is worth about $1,800.
Sergeant Matt Ames – a Public Information Officer with Indiana State Police – says Jett could wear the vest as he assists human officers in finding illegal substances, tracking people down, clearing buildings, and more.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit that uses donations to help protect dogs in law enforcement around the country. If you would like to support its efforts, donate here.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States
-
Teen Critically Injured After Car Crash