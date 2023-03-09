Man Convicted of 2021 Murder on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in a 2021 murder on the west side of Indianapolis.
It was February 7th, 2021 when someone living at the Suncrest Apartments found the body of a woman. The woman was dead – she’d been shot multiple times.
Indianapolis Metro Police identified the woman as Donna Hawes.
The person who found Hawes said a homeless man had been staying with her, and that her car was missing. Police quickly identified that homeless man as John Moreno and officers tracked down Hawes’ car shortly after that.
Police arrested Moreno, who had the murder weapon and three cell phones, one of which belonged to Donna Hawes.
Moreno was convicted this week of murder after a three-day trial. He pled guilty to being a repeat offender.
John Moreno will be sentenced on March 24th.
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent