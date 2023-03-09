Australia is Ordering Nuclear Submarines

Australia is looking to bolster its Navy. They have purchased multiple nuclear submarines from the United States under the AUKUS pact.
These submarines will be the first Australia has ever had access to. This will make them the seventh country in the world with nuclear submarines.
The goal of the submarines is to provide defenses for the country. Australia is hoping to have the submarines by the mid 2030s but could have them as soon as the year 2027.
The point of the AUKUS pact was to counter China in the Pacific region. Sending Australia nuclear submarines is a part of countering China.
