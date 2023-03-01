Iowa Blows Out Indiana 90-68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Iowa Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead to begin the game and never trailed Tuesday night in a 90-68 win over the #15 Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team.

Iowa led by as many as 17 points in the first half and then by as many as 25 in the second half.

They shot 57% from 3-point range while Indiana shot 18% (2-11). Iowa outrebounded Indiana 39-27. They also had 19 assists. Indiana had 11 assists.

49 of Iowa’s 90 points came from Kris Murray (26) and former Lawrence North standout Tony Perkins (23). Perkins also grabbed 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Indiana was led by senior Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Jackson-Davis also became the all-time leading rebounder in the history of the Indiana University men’s basketball program.

With the loss Indiana drops to 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. Iowa improves to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. Iowa has two wins against Indiana this year, so they have the tiebreaker in the conference standings.

Iowa is 5th in the Big Ten standings. Indiana is 6th.

Indiana plays Michigan to close out the regular season Sunday afternoon at 4:30. Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.