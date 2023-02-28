Down the Hatch! When Hoosiers consume alcohol, this is the popular choice.

Bottoms Up! Americans like to drink alcohol. Some regions in the country like to consume more adult libations than others.

One “drink” in the U.S. is considered as 12 ounces of beer, 8 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits or liquor (40% alcohol proof). Globally, the United States ranks 25th for alcohol consumption, with about 8.7 liters of alcohol consumed per person per year. This is above the global average of 8.3 liters.

That breaks down to over 6 billion gallons of beer, over 900 million gallons of wine and more than 570 million gallons of hard liquor and spirits.

How Much Alcohol Do Hoosiers Consume?

World Population Review states that New Hampshire had the highest consumption of alcohol in 2022. Alcohol consumption per capita was at 4.76 gallons. Utah drinks the least. Indiana’s alcohol consumption per capita sits at 2.15 gallons. That brings the Hoosier state in at number 38 in the country.

What Is Indiana’s Favorite Liquor Choice?

Upgraded Points analyzed Google Trends search interest data from the last year to determine the most popular type of liquor, liquor brand, and celebrity liquor brand in each U.S. state. Whiskey or vodka is the most popular liquor in 33 different states. The most popular type of liquor in most U.S. states is whiskey, but vodka is a close second.

Whiskey is popular in the West in Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming.

In the South; Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia also pick whiskey.

In the Midwest; Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota all imbibe whiskey too.

What celebrity brand of liquor do Hoosiers choose most?

UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey and Dan Aykroyd & John Alexander’s Crystal Head Vodka are the most popular celebrity liquor brands on a state-by-state basis.

However, In Indiana, discerning pallets pick Sweetens Cove Bourbon. Among the investors in Sweetens Cove Bourbon are Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan, former tennis pro Andy Roddick, golf course designer Rob Collins, real estate investor Mark Rivers and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.