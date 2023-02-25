Shooting on Indy’s East Side, Three Officers Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS –Three IMPD officers were injured and shots were fired in an incident that happened Saturday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Poplar Road, which is near Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police say the officers were in the area of 19th street and Campbell Avenue when they found a car that had been reported stolen. They say when they tried to stop the suspect in the car, the cars collided and it damaged the IMPD cruiser.

Other officers later found the car and additional IMPD cars were also damaged.

Other officers subsequently located the vehicle and additional IMPD cars sustained significant crash damage, the spokesperson said. Then, police say shots were fired on Poplar Road.

Three officers ended up with injuries, but the injuries were not the result of gunfire and they are considered to be “non-life-threatening.”

The suspect sustained injuries in the incident that are consistent with a gunshot wound, but that suspect is now in stable condition at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).