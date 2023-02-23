Indy Man Gets Three Years in Prison for Robbing Three Banks

INDIANAPOLIS — He managed to rob three banks within six months. Now, he’ll spend the next 46 months in prison.

Richard Gammon, 26, was arrested in 2021. Detectives say Gammon rob his first bank on December 17th, 2020. He walked into a Fifth Third Bank on East 82nd Street. Gammon showed the bank teller his phone, which had a typed message that said “give me all the 100s and 50s in your drawer. No sudden moves. No alarms and no one will get hurt.”

The teller gave Gammon around one-thousand-dollars from the drawer.

Gammon’s next target was a Regions Bank, also on 82nd Street. On January 19th, 2021, Gammons pulled the same trick as before: he showed the bank teller a message on his phone and walked out with about $1,360.

Indianapolis Metro Police were able to quickly determine the suspect in both cases had to be the same person. The FBI joined the investigation.

On April 11th, 2021, Richard Gammon walked into the PNC Bank on 96th street in Fishers and pulled out his phone. The bank teller read the message and gave Gammon $760. This robbery would be his last, as police followed Gammon to his apartment in Castleton and arrested him. Detectives found some of the stolen bills in the apartment.

Richard Gammon will spend the next three years in federal prison, followed by three years of probation. He will also have to pay restitution of $1,000 to Fifth Third Bank and $1,360 to Regions Bank.