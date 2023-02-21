Mail Truck Crashes on I-65, Driver Arrested

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a semi driver after he flipped his truck on southbound I-65, dumping mail all over the road.

Early Monday morning, officers were called to mile-marker 246.2 near the Crown Point exit after learning that a semi had crashed. There, they say they found a semi that had gone off the road and flipped.

Srdan Bezharevic had been pulling the trailer carrying about 40,000 pounds of U.S. Mail. His blood was tested, and he was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Police say he was driving while intoxicated. They also report that he had a “white, powdery substance.”

So far, he has been charged with crimes including Possession of a Controlled Substance. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office will officially charge him in the near future.