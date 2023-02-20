Daleville Man Guilty of Murdering Grandfather with Wheelbarrow

DALEVILLE, Ind. — A Daleville man has been found guilty of murdering his grandfather with a wheelbarrow, according to court records. The verdict was announced on Friday, which would have been the victim’s 69th birthday.

Trent Kreegar, 28, was arrested on September 5, 2021, after police were called to the Walnut Street home and found Kreegar performing CPR on his grandfather, 67-year-old Robert Earl Huffman Jr. Prosecutors alleged that the rescue attempt was performed several hours after the fatal injuries were inflicted.

During the trial, court records claim that Kreegar admitted to hitting his grandfather with a wheelbarrow and choking him before taking a shower and calling the police the next morning. Kreegar struck Huffman multiple times, kicked him in the ribs, and stomped on his head. He hit him in the head with a cement cinder block, picked up a steel wheelbarrow, and threw it on top of Huffman, breaking more than two dozen ribs.

Kreegar was charged with murder and aggravated battery and could face 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder charge. Aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, carries a sentence between 3 and 16 years. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 24.