Celebrate Presidents’ Day at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS — Presidents’ Day may just seem like a nice day off from school, work, or other commitments. However, at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, it is a day of celebration.

In honor of the holiday, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will be hosting its “LIVE! Presidents’ Day” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to attend, get tickets online through bhpsite.org, or by clicking here.

At this event, you can tour the historic home while actors help transport you back to 1891. You may even meet the former President and First Lady during your tour…

The presidential home also has its new exhibit, “Residential to Presidential: 150 Years with the Harrisons,” that you can visit until November 1st.

In addition, the national “Project POTUS” competition – which allows 6th- to 8th-graders across the country to study American Presidents and create videos about them – is going on now. The winning videos will be put together in the site’s “46 Presidents in 45 Minutes” presentation. Learn more here.

Benjamin Harrison was the 23rd President of the United States, from 1889 to 1893. He died in Indianapolis in 1901.