New Exhibit Opening at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit will be opening Thursday evening at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and you might want to check it out.

“Residential to Presidential: 150 Years with the Harrisons” will allow you and your family to learn more about the history of the Site as a home, a college building, and a museum. The exhibit will also delve into the backgrounds of the home’s previous residents, including former President Benjamin Harrison.

Built from 1874 to 1875, the home has become a popular spot in Indianapolis. Throughout the year, there are multiple events that allow the community to explore the Site and raise money for its operations.

Charles Hyde, President & CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, said, “Truly this National Historic Landmark home has been at the crossroads of the crossroads for Indianapolis and the state of Indiana in our country’s history.”

If you would like to visit immediately, you can attend a reception Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Otherwise, you can explore the exhibit between Friday and November 1st of this year.

Learn more and purchase tickets online through bhpsite.org. You can get tickets for Thursday’s reception here.

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-631-1888

Harrison@bhpsite.org