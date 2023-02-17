Biden Says “Strong Message” Was Sent To China After Shooting Down Balloon

WASHINGTON — President Biden said on Thursday that they are still not sure where a few unidentified flying objects seen over the US came from in the last week.

Those objects were shot down by military fighter jets, much quicker than when a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the U.S. over a week ago and was not shot down until it reached the Atlantic after traversing most of the continental U.S.

Biden said he stands by his decision to wait until the balloon was safely over water.

“And then we shot it down,” Biden said. “Sending a clear message, a clear message, that a violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable.”

What’s “unacceptable” according to former Indiana governor and Vice-President Mike Pence is that the balloon was not shot down sooner. Pence spoke on Fox News Thursday criticizing the White House’s response to the spy balloon. He also questioned why Biden allowed the first aerial balloon to travel across the US before it was shot down.

“This is obviously completely unacceptable to the American people,” said Sen. Todd Young on WISH-TV in regards to China impeding on US airspace. “It should be unacceptable to all our federal leaders, as it is me.”

Looking ahead, Young said that Biden needs to make the most of coming opportunities to speak with Chinese President Xi Xinping.

“We need to stay very strong on this,” Young said. “And restore deterrence by sending a strong message to Xi Xinping that this won’t be acceptable moving forward.”

Young reminds the president that Congress is at his disposal if he needs additional assistance in holding China in check.