Rain, Above Average Temperatures, High Wind Gusts Expected Across Indiana This Week

STATEWIDE--Rain, high winds, and rising temperatures are supposed to be a part of the weather forecast across Indiana this week.

“It will be a pretty active week. Obviously, the big story is we’re so well above average, which will bring that spring-like feel. There will be a long stretch of highs in the 50s, especially Tuesday through Thursday,” said Marcus Bailey, meteorologist with WISH-TV.

Bailey says a couple of different systems are moving into the state bringing rain and high wind gusts.

“We’ve got to keep an eye out for a large system that moves in Wednesday that moves in by the afternoon and then carries over into early Thursday morning. It’s going to have widespread rain to much of the Midwest, including all of Indiana,” said Bailey.

Wind gusts will start to pick up as early as Monday night.

“Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, you’ll probably see wind gusts as high as 40 and maybe even as high as 50 miles per hour as the system rolls across the state,” said Bailey.

Bailey doesn’t think these systems will bring anything severe. Bailey also says there is good news for you if you’re not a fan of the really cold temperatures.

“The long-term pattern is showing a high probability of above average temperatures that could take us to the end of the month. No significant chill is in the forecast for at least the next couple of weeks,” said Bailey.