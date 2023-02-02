Listen Live
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Car damage - car accident

Hoosiers like to complain about potholes on the roads throughout the state. They will contribute to the wear and tear on your vehicle but typically don’t result in fatalities.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana.

Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435 collisions resulting in death.

Car accelerate and brake foot pedal. Close up foot press or push foot break and accelerate pedal of a car to drive ahead. Driver driving the car by pressing or pushing accelerator pedals of the car.

Speeding contributed to 557 fatal accidents with the two-year period. That’s 23.8% of all deadly crashes in Indiana.

Distracted driving increases the likelihood of getting into a collision. There were 101 reported incidents of deadly crashes involving distracted driving in Indiana between 2018 and 2020.

MoneyGeek analyzed the 2,342 fatal crashes in Indiana from 2018 to 2020 and identified the deadliest stretches in the state.

Alcoholic latin woman driving and drinking

What is the deadliest stretch of road in Indiana?

38th St. from N. Hawthorne Ln. to Cornelius Ave. is the deadliest stretch of road in Indiana. Between 2018–2020, 10 fatal accidents occurred here. The distance of this area is 4.7 miles and a crash occurs every 2.1 miles.

Marion County had the highest number of deadly crashes of any county. The majority of these accidents happened on 38th Street.

Head-on crash in front of trade fair grounds in Hanover

What month is the deadliest to drive in Indiana?

October recorded the highest number of deadly crashes (243) from 2018 to 2020. That’s 10.4% of all accidents resulting in death in Indiana. Following October, the next deadliest months are September with 235 and then July with 233 deadly accidents.

