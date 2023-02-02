This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana.

Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435 collisions resulting in death.

Distracted driving increases the likelihood of getting into a collision. There were 101 reported incidents of deadly crashes involving distracted driving in Indiana between 2018 and 2020.

MoneyGeek analyzed the 2,342 fatal crashes in Indiana from 2018 to 2020 and identified the deadliest stretches in the state.

What is the deadliest stretch of road in Indiana?

38th St. from N. Hawthorne Ln. to Cornelius Ave. is the deadliest stretch of road in Indiana. Between 2018–2020, 10 fatal accidents occurred here. The distance of this area is 4.7 miles and a crash occurs every 2.1 miles.

Marion County had the highest number of deadly crashes of any county. The majority of these accidents happened on 38th Street.

October recorded the highest number of deadly crashes (243) from 2018 to 2020. That’s 10.4% of all accidents resulting in death in Indiana. Following October, the next deadliest months are September with 235 and then July with 233 deadly accidents.

