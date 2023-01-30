IMPD: Police Chase Leads to Shooting, 1 Suspect Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police Sunday afternoon.

The whole situation started around 3 o’clock Sunday morning in Broad Ripple. Deputy Chief of Operations Josh Barker with Indianapolis Metro Police says officers were called because a man and woman got into some kind of confrontation and the man apparently shot the woman’s car. Police say that woman is the mother of the man’s child.

Police got the name and car description belonging to the suspect and started their search. By 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon, police found their man. He led police on a car chase.

“During the course of the vehicle chase, he was involved in a vehicle crash with an uninvolved citizen,” says Deputy Chief Barker, “and then that male and a second male exited the vehicle and fled on foot.”

The crash happened near 38th Street and Fall Creek. Police chase the original suspect down and at some point, IMPD says he fired a few shots at the cops. Three officers fired back, dropping the suspect. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was listed as critical Sunday night.

“The second male who was involved in the pursuit also was transported to the hospital. Not because he was injured by the officers or was involved in an exchange of gunfire, but because he was complaining of chest pains,” says Barker.

Two guns were found at the crash site and the spot where the original suspect was shot by police. Both men’s names have not been released.

The woman from the original Broad Ripple call was not hurt.