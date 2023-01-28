Bedford Women Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana State Police say they found quite a few drugs after pulling a car over Friday.

29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was driving, with 32-year-old Lacie Randolph and a 2-year-old as her passengers. Police say they stopped her for an “equipment violation” near I-69 and State Road 37.

Officers became suspicious of the two women, and K-9 Officer Loki indicated that there were drugs in the car. After doing a search, police say they found cocaine, meth, other unspecified drugs, a gun, and more.

Both women were taken to the Lawrence County Jail and charged with various crimes. Pantoja’s charges include Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Neglect of a Dependent. Randolph’s charges include Dealing Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

The little girl was placed in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services.