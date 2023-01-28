Listen Live
Bedford Women Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana State Police say they found quite a few drugs after pulling a car over Friday.

29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was driving, with 32-year-old Lacie Randolph and a 2-year-old as her passengers.  Police say they stopped her for an “equipment violation” near I-69 and State Road 37.

Officers became suspicious of the two women, and K-9 Officer Loki indicated that there were drugs in the car.  After doing a search, police say they found cocaine, meth, other unspecified drugs, a gun, and more.

ISP K-9 Officer Loki

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police

Both women were taken to the Lawrence County Jail and charged with various crimes.  Pantoja’s charges include Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Neglect of a Dependent.  Randolph’s charges include Dealing Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

The little girl was placed in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

