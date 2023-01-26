Delphi Murder Jurors Will Come From Ft. Wayne

Potential jurors in the Delphi double-murder case will come from Ft. Wayne, it has been announced.

The high profile case has gripped the community of Delphi since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in 2017. When Richard Allen was arrested and charged with the deaths of the two girls, one of the big concerns to arise was where the jury pool would come from. A case of this magnitude, and with this much media coverage, led many to believe that there was no possible way to gather an impartial jury, who hadn’t already been exposed to information about the case. The next hearing in the case is February 17, to determine whether bail should be granted and likely schedule new trial date.

Listen to Hammer & Nigel break down the news about the Delphi jurors, and more, below!