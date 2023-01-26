Indiana Hoosier Men’s Basketball Team Holds Off Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team held off the Minnesota Golden Gophers Wednesday night 61-57 to earn their fourth win in a row.

The Hoosiers were without the services of their Head Coach Mike Woodson while he recovers from COVID-19. Yasir Rosemond handled the head coaching responsibilities and the media obligations.

Indiana fell behind early, but fought back to take a 33-30 lead at halftime. Minnesota’s largest lead in the game was six points.

Trailing 47-40 around the midway point of the second half, Minnesota erased the deficit to take the lead, but the Hoosiers got key stops and baskets when they needed them.

Hoosier guard Trey Galloway sunk two free throws late in the game and Hoosier power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked a shot from Ta’lon Cooper to seal the win.

Jackson-Davis had six blocks in the game. With 233 blocks in his career at Indiana University, he is now the all-time blocks leader in program history. He also had 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Indiana improved to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play.

Up next, the Hoosiers play Ohio State this Saturday at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7 on 93.1 WIBC.